Patricia Frances Whitfield, 86, of Romney, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Born Oct. 30, 1934, in St. Augustine, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Raleigh S. Masters and Ruby I. (Norton) Masters.
Besides her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Whitfield, Sr. (d. 2006); 3 brothers, Raleigh Masters, Richard Masters and Daniel Masters; and 6 sisters, Edith Marie Masters, Geraldine Hurd, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, Mercedes Ours, Jeanette Hickman and Diana Cooper.
Pat is survived by her son, Donald L. Whitfield, II (Michele) of Plantation, Fla.; her daughters, Patti L. Lee (Bill) of Atlantic Beach, Fla. and Peggi L. Whitfield (Mike) of Burlington; her grandchildren, Andrew H.L. Whitfield of Romney and Faith A. Rexford of Atlantic Beach, Fla. Pat is also survived by her sister, Linda L. Miller of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat was born in St. Augustine, Fla. and raised in Miami. She graduated from Miami Edison High School with the Class of 1953. After high school, she attended Florida State University and majored in music. Pat met Don in 1965 and married that same year. They moved to Hollywood, Fla. and soon started their family. Pat stayed home and raised the family and in 1981 she entered the workforce at a billing company for a doctor. When Pat retired, she immediately assumed a new career; one as a loving and caring grandmother who played a highly instrumental role in the raising of her grandchildren.
In 1994 Pat and Don moved north to Romney, to be closer to family. She was a great cook with fried chicken and Christmas cookies being highlights. She loved to crochet and she did so with yarn and people. She loved life and the people in it. Pat loved to sing and had a memorable and wonderful laugh. It was never a surprise to be the recipient of a kiss, with fresh lipstick; you knew you were adored and loved and had lipstick on your cheek to prove it. Pat had an artistic streak and she and Don were responsible for many unique candles and floral arrangements. At the root of it all, Pat’s love of family and her unwavering faith were the fabric of her life.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney. Interment will immediately follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
