Judith M. (Mayhew) White

Judith Mae (Mayhew) White, 72, of Romney passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rosewood Center, Grafton, W.Va. She was born on Nov. 26, 1950, in Romney, the daughter of the late Ernest Joshua and Mamie Lee (Silver) Mayhew.
Judith loved her cats, collecting jewelry and country music.
Judith is survived by two sons, Andrews White and wife Dorothy of Augusta and Jerry White and wife Linda of Omar, W.Va.; two grandsons, Zachary Crites of Petersburg and Dustin White of Augusta; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Annie White, both of Matewan, W.Va.; three sisters, Virginia Wright of Romney, Mammie Mayhew of Moorefield and Kitty Kaylor of Petersburg. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Howard White.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the home of Andrew and Dorothy White, Mac Road, Augusta.
Arrangements are by Bolyard Funeral Home & Crematory, Newburg, W.Va.
