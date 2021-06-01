Carrie Kathryn Bergdoll, 91, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on March 6, 1930, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Orva J. Mauzy and Lena L. Feaster Mauzy.
Carrie was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Hope Christian Church and attended the Zoar Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory E. Bergdoll in 2003; a son, Emory E. Bergdoll Jr. in 2021; 3 brothers, Ronald R. Mauzy, Raymond Mauzy and Virgil Carl James; and 3 sisters, Mary Alice Conard, Viola Mongold and Ada Thorne.
Surviving are 2 sons, Donnie G. Bergdoll (Beverly) and Robert W. Bergdoll (Barbara), all of Augusta; 2 brothers, Marvin Mauzy of Winchester, Va. and Glenn Mauzy of Petersburg; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Julie and Keith; and 8 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Raelyn, Kevin, Nicole, Kayla, Abigail, Savanah and Mason.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with David Bradfield, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
