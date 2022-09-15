David Allen Sirna, Sr., 73, of Great CaCapon, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 6, 1949, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Michael J. Sirna, Sr. and Vera D. Whitman Sirna.
He was a forester and wildlife manager for over 40 years. David was a friend to all who knew him, a lover of nature, a true West Virginia Mountaineer and a loving father and grandfather. He always had a project in the works and loved working with excavating equipment. He lived his faith and was an example to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy J. (Lewis) Sirna; 6 children, Nicole Bruggert (Kristian) of Auburn, Calif., David Sirna, Jr. (Joyce) of Sparks, Nev., Jennifer Aaron (Brian) of Inwood, W.Va., James Malcolm, Jr. of Winchester, Va., Anthony J. Sirna, Sr. (Melisa) of Winchester and Dr. Angela Rose Sirna (Brandon Haghany) of Albuquerque, NM; 9 grandchildren, Megan Dodson (Adam), Kristian Bruggert, Jacob Bruggert, Katelyn Aaron, Katie Marie Bruggert, Logan Sirna, Jonah Malcolm, Sophia Sirna and Anthony Joseph Sirna, Jr.; 2 sisters, Dr. Dianne Marcus (Curt Carlson) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Carol Susan Albin (Larry) of Ridgeley, W.Va..
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael J. Sirna, Jr. and a sister, Inez Myers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Father Brian Shoda officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
