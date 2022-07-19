Charles James "CJ" Shoemaker, 88, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.
CJ was born in Maryland the only child of Charles and Ethel Shoemaker. He graduated from West Virginia University and retired as a Technology Transfer Officer after a career with NASA.
CJ married Ruth Pace (nee Gardner) on Aug. 1, 1969, and together they were parents to their 3 children, son, Robert and daughters, Linda and Cindy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.
CJ leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of almost 53 years, Ruth; daughters, Dr. Linda Schneider and Cindy Brown; grandchildren, Daria Akers (Joe), Elizabeth Merritt (Chad), Nigel Schneider, John Pace, Mark Pace, Jaron Farassat (Lindsay), Eric Pace (Maria), Caleb Brown, Lilianna Pace, Gabriella Pace and Christina Arnberg; and great-grandchildren, Leslie Kennedy Akers, Clark Akers, Alan Merritt, Ivy Pace and Juniper Farassat.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, Va. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at a luncheon at the church following the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Transitions Domestic Violence Services, P.O. Box 561, Hampton, VA 23669 or www.transitionsfvs.org.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, Va.
