Phyllis (Stickley) McDonald-Turner, 82, of Knoxville, Md., formerly of Romney, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Purgitsville, she was a daughter of the late Dallas E. and Mary Alice (Shoemaker) Stickley. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Teddy McDonald and Tommy Turner; 2 sisters, JoAnn Mitchell and Janie Keckley; and 2 brothers, Micky and Richard Stickley.
Phyllis previously lived in Red Creek, W.Va., where she and her first husband Ted, retired. Prior to that, they lived and raised their children in Sandyville, W.Va., for over 30 years. Phyllis was a devoted mother, MaMa and friend. She brightened everyone's lives that knew her with funny stories and laughter.
Surviving are her children, Lucinda Jones and husband Robb of Knoxville, Rod McDonald of Sandyville, Denise Rico and husband Jim of Waverly, W.Va. and Greg McDonald of Linden, Va.; and her grandchildren, Michael "Zach" McDonald, Frankie Lee, Jacky Jones, Tim McDonald, Layne McDonald, Joel McDonald, Logan Rhodes, C.J. Rico and Alyssa Rico. Also surviving is her sister, Kaye McBride and husband Roscoe of Winchester and a brother, Dale Stickley and wife Annette of Winchester.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the North Fork Memorial Cemetery, Riverton, W.Va.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
