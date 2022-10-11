William A. Batton, Jr., 88, of Littlestown, Pa., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn Grace (Wannenwetsch) Batton. Born June 19, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., Bill was the son of the late William A., Sr. and Anne (Moeler) Batton. He served in the army and was a food service mechanic for Baltimore City schools for 30 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his son, William A. Batton, III of Sykesville, Md.; his 2 daughters, C. Joanne Baylis and Jeff of Littlestown and Paula Catherine of St. Cloud, Fla.; his 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Batton of Millville, Del.; and his sisters, Patricia Moran of Ferndale, Md., Margaret Smith of Taneytown and Susan Kessler of Millville, Del. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Joan Faste; and his brothers, James and Robert Batton.
Bill was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, American Legion Post #109 and was a former member of Our Lady of Grace, Romney. He liked to paint and enjoyed gardening.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray. Memorials in William's name may be sent to an animal rescue group of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Littles Funeral Home, Littlestown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.