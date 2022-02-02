Jeffrey Lynn “Rock” Fields, 47, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at UPMC - Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Born March 1, 1974, in Romney, he was the son of Sharon Kay (Caldwell) Fields and the late Gary Eugene Fields. Besides his father, Rock is preceded in death by his brother, Tony Fields; his paternal grandparents, Poonsie and Charlotte Fields; and by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Dakota Caldwell.
Rock is survived by his mother, Sharon K. Fields of Springfield; his brothers, Michael “Duke” Fields of Springfield and Greg E. Fields and wife Lucretia of Points; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his faithful furry friend, Patch.
Rock was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed playing in pool tournaments, WVU football and cruising on his Harley. He loved the San Francisco 49ers and hunting for mushrooms. He worked for Dennison’s Quality Construction and was just a big teddy bear who loved his family.
Rock had a kind heart and never met a stranger. He was known as “A Good Ole’ Boy.” Though he might have appeared to be tough on the outside, inside he had a heart of gold. Rock suffered numerous health issues for many years and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Springfield United Methodist Church in Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lisa Fields officiating. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
