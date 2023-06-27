Everett D. Tenney, 90, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, and are incomplete.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 6:24 pm
