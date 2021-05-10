Dora Ellen Flynn Chaney, 48, of Romney, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. After a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, with it rapidly declining, she caught and succumbed to the Covid-19 virus.
Born Aug. 31, 1972, in Keyser, she is the daughter of Pauline (Lewis) Flynn and the late William A. Flynn. She was also proceded in death by a brother, William (Billy) A. Flynn, II and a niece, Destiny Foster.
Mrs. Chaney had been a bartender having worked at The Corner Bar and The Roadhouse in Fort Ashby, as well as the bar formally known as The Woodland in Ridgeley, where she had met her husband. Up until that time, Dora was a single parent with 2 kids whom she had instilled a strong traditional sense of values and morals. She loved to go riding on the back of a motorcycle and go out dancing with her friends. When she was home, she loved playing games on her computer or tablet or watching old western shows she used to watch with her father. She was brutally honest and had a fierce love and loyalty to her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her world and she made sure everyone knew it.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Chaney and children, Startisha Flynn, Dylan Moreland and Braxton Chaney; grandchildren, Caleb Sean and Portia Flynn; siblings, Norma Jean Miller and husband Frank, Mike Flynn, Nellie Ann Miller, John Flynn and wife Laura, Jen Sanders, and Sandy Whetzel; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Gini (GinGin) Flynn.
A Celebration of Dora's life will be held at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc, in Fort Ashby on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
