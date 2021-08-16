Tiny Sue Bowen, 61, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Tiny was born on Feb. 23, 1960, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Boyd Bowen and Ruby Chilcott Lambert. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School, loves her soaps, Mickey Mouse, playing on her iPad and yard sales.
Surviving is her daughter, Diana Minor (Donald) of Bunker Hill; and her furry babies, Gus and Cooper. She is preceded in death by her companion, Eston Kidwell.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Mt. Union Cemetery in Slanesville. Family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.