C. Dwight Lee

Charles Dwight Lee, 80, of Delray, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Dwight was born on May 5, 1943, in Delray, the son of the late Melvin E. and Fannie B. Rudy Lee. His love of working began at a very young age when he accompanied his father up on the mountain to cut timber. Later, he worked for Southern States for 19 1/2 years, retired from Lupton Logging and Pulpwood in 2008. He was a man of many talents. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, watching WVU basketball, betting the horses, and scratching lottery tickets. He leaves behind in the hearts of his children and grandchildren, his love of baseball and the New York Yankees.
Dwight married Marsha Lupton Lee on Oct. 8, 1965, in Cumberland, Md.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 58 years are his four children, Jimmy Lee (Michele), Lori Houchens (Joe), Leslie Tingler, and Lindsay Miller (Mike); nine grandchildren, Brittany Griffith, Kevin Lee, Michael, Ryan, Chris and Jeff Houchens, Jared Tingler, and Kayla and Kerra Miller; three great-grandchildren, Rhylee and Lincoln Griffith and Aryella Houchens; three sisters, Ruby Hall, Libby and Polly Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
Dwight is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Eric Tingler; and his four brothers, Harlan, Carl, Bob and Jim Lee.
Funeral services were held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Interment followed in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or North River Valley Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 127, Rio, WV 26755.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
