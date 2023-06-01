Mary Ellen Kountz, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
She was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Washington, D.C. to William R. Kelly and Irma M. Kelly (Hayghe) of New Creek, (formerly of Silver Spring, Md).
Mary was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and employed by several state and government agencies, including The Naval Ordnance Laboratory, The US Department of Agriculture, Virginia Branch of the U.S. Secret Service, and The State of WV Circuit Court Supreme Court of Appeals from which she retired in Romney.
She was co-owner of the Montgomery Ward Store in Romney.
Mary Ellen was a “proper lady” who conducted herself with grace and elegance. She believed in family and forgiveness and her home was always open and accepting.
She was an amazingly talented artist and crafts person, sponsoring many local art contests at the library in Romney. She was an avid gardener with a very green thumb. She was a crime show enthusiast, loved trivia, especially history, and she had a beautiful singing voice. Classically trained, her favorite piece to sing was “Ave Maria”, but she loved all genres. She had an awesome sense of humor and didn’t mind making herself the punchline. She was an honorary lifetime member of the PTA, a Girl Scout leader, art teacher and a “chocolate connoisseur” — meaning she couldn’t go without.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James L. Kountz; sisters Frances E. Kelly (Pierce) of Las Vegas and Lynda F. Thomas (Wehland) of Romney; brother William R. Kelly of New Creek; and former spouse, James E. Kountz of Millerburg, Ohio.
Mary is survived by her children, Michelle R. Kountz, Las Vegas, Lori L. Fitzgerald, also of Las Vegas, and James D. Kountz, Augusta. Three grandchildren she adored very much, Adam D. Shanklin of Berlin, Md., Sarah E. Hardy of Phoenix, Ariz. and Zachary T. Kountz of Winchester, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Keaghan, Jameson and Adalynne.
She has many nieces and nephews and a very loving, caring niece, Kelly L. Leerman (Pierce) of Sparks, Nev.
Funeral donations will be accepted by the family for services and upcoming expenses. Cards and donations will be accepted at 7252 Tigertail Court, Las Vegas, NV 89131.
Mary is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date for the eastern shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.