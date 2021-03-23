Dana Maria Glass, 51, of Pin Oak, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Dana was born on Oct. 28, 1969, in Baltimore, Md. She was the daughter of Sam and Nora Serio of Pin Oak. She last worked as a Registered Nurse at Winchester Medical Center and has touched many hearts all around the world.
Surviving along with her parents are her 3 children, Amanda Trembly, Krystal Dotterweich and Shawn Dotterweich. Dana's sister, Kim Serio and her brother, Richard Glass; along with her 5 grandchildren, Zechariah, Brayden, Carter, Everleigh and Hayzel Maria.
A celebration of Dana’s life will be held in May at Hope Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.