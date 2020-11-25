Alyson Kay Rich, 59, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, due to long term complications of lupus, diet coke addiction and chain smoking. Alyson was born March 29, 1961, in Detroit, Mich. to William and Mary Rich. She absolutely adored her parents.
In Al’s own words, she was a perfectly imperfect human being. She lived her life fully in complete authenticity when it was neither safe nor popular to do so. For the women who she loved, she loved unconditionally and endlessly, yet rarely did she ever receive the same. While she didn’t have any children of her own, there wasn’t a child who she couldn’t win over.
Alyson had more letters behind her name than most could count. Yet rarely did one hear her citing her credentials. Al’s formal education was a means to a deeper and meaningful connection to all of humanity. She intimately understood the vulnerability of suffering and had an acute awareness of herself and others. There is no doubt that Alyson’s purpose in life was to be of service to others.
As a young adult she worked as an EMT. She birthed babies in cars, treated gun-shot wounds, and saved a life in the cold Michigan night by running an IV through her coat sleeves to prevent the fluids from freezing. It was second nature for her to re-negotiate a potential suicide, empowering the person who was suffering by saying, “It’s your choice, but it isn’t one that you have to choose.”
Alyson was a gifted humanistic clinical psychologist. She found herself in the forefront of the HIV/AIDS epidemic as her friends and those in her community were dying. She facilitated support groups for men facing their mortality and raised money for their burials. She worked in the most marginalized populations including prisons; sufferers from substance abuse and domestic violence; and in community mental health where she specialized in psychiatric disorders. She had the uncanny ability to establish rapport in diverse populations, always utilizing her sense of humor to win the trust of others. However, Alyson was especially fond of working therapeutically with children.
As Al’s health declined, she lost her sense of meaning and purpose in being unable to continue with her life’s work, and this brought her an immense sense of futility and loneliness. Yet she still brought her gifts and skills as a therapist to unknowing participants, supporting and evolving each person she met along the way.
If Alyson counted you among her friends, consider yourself fortunate. She had a remarkable ability to meet her friends exactly where they were at, unconditionally. Never have any doubt that Alyson loved deeply; was extremely loyal; acted always in kindness, even at detriment to herself; and was always good for many laughs.
Once Alyson participated in the announcement of her own factitious terminal illness to win the affection of a group of beautiful young women. The women gleefully doted over Al wishing her well from her terminal diverticulitis. While Al recovered quickly from the diverticulitis, the memories and laughs remained. Al was witty, fun, and even in her declining health, comical.
Alyson is survived by friends she considers family; 2 sisters, Margo Hampton (husband Charles) and Valarie Nelson; and a brother, Dane Rich (wife Jane); an uncle, Robert Elsea, whom she adored and a lifetime of memories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, phone an isolated family member, or perform some small act of kindness in Alyson’s memory.
Alyson’s final request is “Be authentic to yourself and others, consider what you can live with at the end of the day, and always when you think of her, remember the laughter.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.