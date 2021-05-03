Ruth Ellen Miller, 79, of Mathias, passed away on Sun., May 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born on June 3, 1941, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late James Maddox and Mabel Westfall.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wed., May 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel in Baker, with Pastor Ronald Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Baker.
