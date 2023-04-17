Fred A. McBride

Fred Allen McBride, 85, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Born on Oct. 14, 1937, in Augusta, he was the son of the late David McBride and Gladys (Godlove) McBride.
Fred worked for O’Sullivans for 39 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and restoring furniture.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ray McBride, Roger McBride, Armeda Whitlock, Arvella Coffelt and Louella Cain.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor C. (Rogers) McBride; and sisters, Jane Cave and Jean Kidwell, both of Winchester.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger King officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.