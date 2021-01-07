Mary Elizabeth Heishman Stewart, 88, of Wardensville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. A private graveside will be held in the Heishman Family Cemetery near Wardensville, on Saturday. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.