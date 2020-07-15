Terry Eugene Daugherty, 59, of Augusta, passed away suddenly at his home.
Born on December 20, 1960 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late H. Delyle Daugherty and Mildred (Michael) Daugherty.
Terry worked as a forklift operator for New World Pasta. He loved to fish and travel through the countryside. He had a new love, his motorcycle.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Wallace.
Surviving is a daughter, Zandalee Daugherty of Winchester; a sister, Kathy Largent (Larry) of Winchester; a brother, Wayne Daugherty (Janet) of Augusta and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
