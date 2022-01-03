Ruth Eldora Strother, 101, formerly of Shanks, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Stonerise Nursing Facility in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Born on Aug. 20, 1920, in Delray, Ruth was the daughter of the late Flavious A. and Annie Dell Reynolds Whitacre. She was a 1941 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and attended Fairmont Business School. She worked in Winchester, Va., as a secretary during WWII, before marrying Marvin W. “Jack” Strother in 1946 and dedicating herself to family and farm life.
Ruth had a strong faith in God and was a member of Augusta United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Woman. She was also a member of the Retired School Employee Association. Ruth cherished her family, friends and church, and enjoyed sewing and quilting, flowers and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie DeHaven (Roger) of Berkeley Springs; a son, Dale E. Strother (Rachel) of Manassas, Va.; a brother, Ernest Whitacre of Wardensville; 4 grandchildren, Sara E. Enos (Michel) Mary Ellen Coletta (Matthew), Angela J. Jordan (Jason) and Scott H. DeHaven (Rovella); and 2 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Elizabeth Enos.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; stepbrother, Dorsey Whitacre; brother, Conard Whitacre; and a sister, Norma Whitacre Saville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Stonerise Berkeley Springs for their dedicated care.
At this time all services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Augusta United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Hott, Church Treasurer, 1614 McKee Hollow Rd., Augusta, WV 26704.
