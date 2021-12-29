Obituary Candle

Betty Dale (Combs) Ludwig, 81, of Rio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker.

Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Hampshire County she was the daughter of the late Raymond Combs and Pearl (Hott) Combs.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, Baker, with Pastor Aaron Himes officiating. Interment will be in Sperry’s Run Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Saturday.

All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Ludwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.