Betty Dale (Combs) Ludwig, 81, of Rio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker.
Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Hampshire County she was the daughter of the late Raymond Combs and Pearl (Hott) Combs.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, Baker, with Pastor Aaron Himes officiating. Interment will be in Sperry’s Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Saturday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
