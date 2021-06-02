Hazel May Heishman, 73, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 26, 1947, in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late George Ludwick and Rhoda May Shahan Ludwick.
She was a graduate of HHS, Class of 1965. Hazel was a loving mother and enjoyed her grandsons. She would spend time watching the birds, taking care of her flowers and listening to the windchimes.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Heishman on April 5, 2020; a son, Aaron S. Heishman; 2 sisters, Betty Hines and Elsie Ludwick; and 2 brothers, H. Gene Ludwick and John A. Ludwick.
She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Peacemaker (Tim) of Capon Bridge; and grandsons, Gary Heishman and Austin Peacemaker.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with David Bradfield, Minister officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
