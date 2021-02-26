Mary Lou (Edwards) Riggleman, 91, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with family by her side at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on April 7, 1929, in Slanesville, to the late Robert Faye and Elza Marie (Alkire) Edwards, Mary Lou was raised by her grandmother Nan Alkire.
Mary Lou married the late Lawrence Riggleman in 1963. They celebrated 56 wonderful years together. They were blessed raising a blended family of 5 children with love and acceptance.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Don Robert Edwards; 3 brothers, Eugene Edwards, Leroy Edwards and Linden Edwards; sisters-in-laws, Dortha (Dot) Edwards and Mary Lou Edwards.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Diane McTaggart, Bernice Snyder (Bill) and Cynthia Robertson (Mike); son, Dennis Kline (Shirley); daughter-in-law, Bonnie Sue Edwards. Mary Lou was a proud and loving Mam-Mam to grandchildren, Chris McTaggart, Shane McTaggart (Sherry), Todd McTaggart, B.J. Snyder, Deanna Grim, Valarie Robertson, Lisa Robertson and Tyra Ford (Gene); great-grandchildren, Shasta, Brooke, Haley, Chance, Egan, Colton McTaggart, C.J. Gravely, Mercedes Snyder, Dakota, Matthew May, Josh and Gabriel Wilson; great-great-grandchildren, Kenzley, Logan, Carter and Collen; and a very special sister-in-law, Helen Haines and family, Dottie, Brenda, Karen; and many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
There are no words to express the loss the family feels. She was a woman who loved her family and friends with a passion. She set an example by being kind, considerate and respectable. She made you feel welcome in her home and you rarely left without having a home cooked meal. She taught us to love, accept and to forgive. We will miss her smile and laughter and family values she shared with us. We are much better people for having her in our lives. She fought hard but is finally at rest.
The family would like to thank the Hampshire Center in Romney for the wonderful care they gave our mother. They treated her like family. We are forever grateful.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Michelle Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Union Cemetery, Slanesville. Her grandsons will be pallbearers, Chris, Shane, Todd, B.J., Chance and Egan.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, the family asked that precautions be taken by wearing masks and social distancing protocol.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
