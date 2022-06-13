Joe Clinton Pancione, Sr., 85, of Augusta, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Born on Feb. 14, 1937, in Augusta, he was the son of the late Zopito Pancione and Edna “Mentzer” Pancione.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Anna Marie Ruddy and brother George Pancione.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucy “Tennel” (Kidwell) Pancione; sister, Lillian “Pancione” Hines; sons Jeffrey Pancione and wife Pamela and Joe Pancione Jr. and wife Sharon; grandsons, Joe Pancione III, Tyler Pancione and wife Janel, Orie Pancione and wife Shayla, and Caleb Pancione and wife Beth; and great-grandchildren, Ryker, Reese, Rynn, Ivana, Idalynn, Iliza, Everly and Ember.
Of all the things he accomplished in life, he was most proud of his family. He was known as “Pap” to his family and “Pappy Joe” to many members of the community. He held many occupations throughout his life to include farmer, general store and gas station owner, partner in a tractor dealership, carpenter, Insurance Agent with People Life Insurance and School Bus Operator with Hampshire County Schools.
Throughout his life he gave back to his community in many ways that included serving as a Corporal in the United States Army Reserve West Virginia Military District, lifetime member of the Augusta Church of Christ, membership with the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and Hampshire County Democrat Club, current board member of the Central Hampshire Public Service Department, past board member of the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, and past Chairman of the Hampshire County Democrat Executive Committee.
He was most known for his involvement in Ruritan National. He was the member of and aided the charting of many clubs. Not only did he serve many years as a member of his home club, Augusta Ruritan Club, but he also served in multiple positions at the district, regional, state and national level. In 1988 he co-founded the Rudy Bear program to provide comfort to children that have suffered from traumatic events. His most prized achievement within his time in Ruritan was being elected as the 2006 Ruritan National President.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Hope Christian Church with Evangelist Harry “Bud” Yoder officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Augusta Ruritan Club to further the Rudy Bear program.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(1) comment
Mr. P was a good man...mywife, Uli, and I shared a trip by car to Charleston , WV with him not too far back...he had quite a life of varied experiences...all of which he seemed to see positively..he will be missed.Condolences to his family...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.