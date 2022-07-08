Nina Marie Swick, 73, of Moorefield, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Grant Memorial Hospice.
Born on Oct. 10, 1948, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late James Elmer Hott and Arvella Bazell Hott.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis “Danny” Eugene Swick; and 2 brothers, James Hott (Arlene) and David Hott, of Short Gap, W.Va.
She had worked at Kinney Shoe Factory for 25 years and at American Woodmark. She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending races. She was a member of Fort Ashby Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Michael Funkhouser officiating. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
