Lloyd Glendon Brill, 79, of Capon Springs, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Stonerise, Berkeley Springs.
Lloyd was born on March 18, 1943, in Winchester, Va., a son of the late George R. and Wilda J. Kerns Brill. He was a 1962 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Capon Springs & Farms for over 45 years and attended Willow Chapel United Methodist Church in Capon Springs. He was a member of the Capon Springs Vol. Fire Company where he served as Fire Chief, Capon Springs Hunt Club and the NRA. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, car races, NASCAR especially Bobby Allison and the Earnhardt boys and playing bingo.
Lloyd married Bonnie E. Wolford Brill on Aug. 25, 1962, in Williamsport, Md.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 60 years are 2 sons, Darren S. Brill (Michelle) of Capon Springs, and Todd G. Brill (Andrea) of Stephens City, Va.; 2 daughters, Cindy L. Moreland (Andy) of Capon Springs, and Regina A. Kenney (Ronald Carroll) of Slanesville; 5 grandchildren, Wesley Moreland, Casey Hite, Candace Kenney, Andrea Brill and Hannah Brill; and 4 great-grandchildren, Christopher Moreland, Alex Moreland, Jacob Hite and Gracie Hite. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kerr.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
