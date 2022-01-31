Carl Allen Barr, Sr., 86, of Falls Church, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, Va.
Born on May 2, 1935 in Old Fields, he was the son of the late Eldridge Walter Barr and Lillian Crites Baldwin.
Carl was a member of the National Guard Reserves for 3 years. Carl was a hard worker and worked at A&P for 23 years, for Schmidt Baking Company for 20 years and at Costco for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Charmaine Nadine Barr; and their 3 children, Sabrina Nadine Roth and husband Adam, Carl Allen Barr Jr. and wife Heather, and Amanda Renee Simms and husband Robert. He is also survived by his 4 children with Dorothy A. Pratt; Bonnie Lamoree and husband Buddy, Terry Lynn Sekhon and husband John, Carla Barr, Barbara Ellen Harris and husband Arthur; 17 grandchildren, Christina and Rachel Lamoree, Ruben and Jonathan Mendez, Stephanie Richardson and Matthew Thacker, Michael Anthony Sardo III and Jessica Zappia, Miles, Axel and Heidi Roth, Aoife, Tristian and RJ Simms, Layla, Jaxon and Carl Barr III; 12 great-grandchildren, Teague, Layne, Valerie, Juliana and Silas Mendez, Jordan and Bryson Richardson, Trevor, Carlina and Dominic Sardo, Jacob and Victoria Zappia. He is also survived by his siblings George Barr and wife Betty, Eldridge Barr Jr., Tommy Barr, Shirley Weese and husband David, Phoebe Hinkle and husband Ralph, Velma Cullers, Diana Barr, Judy Moyers and Bonnie Barr; a sister, Carrie Lewis; and a brother, Jessie Kuykendall.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Christ Community Church, Augusta, with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
