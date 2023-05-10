Charles W. ‘Chuck’ Denmon, Jr.

Charles Wesley “Chuck” Denmon, Jr., 68, of Bloomery, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.
Chuck was born on Jan. 21, 1955 in Henderson, Texas, the son of the late Charles W. Denmon, Sr. and Martha Geraldine “Gerry” Wilmer Denmon Leake. He started his pipe fitter trade in Houston, Texas, in the oil refineries with his dad. When he came back to Virginia, he started back in the trade with Emmart Oil Company in Winchester, Va. He was self-employed with Tech Services and later on worked for JF Petroleum Group as a service skill trainer, influencing the career of many. Chuck enjoyed motorcycles, guns, reloading, NASCAR especially Jeff Gordon, the Dallas Cowboys and being with his family and friends.
Chuck married Kathy McDonald Denmon on Aug. 20, 1988, in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 35 years are 2 daughters, Jessica I. Craig of Alvin, Texas and Martha S. Joslin and her husband Josh of Ashatabula, Ohio; Kirsten Pollutro whom he loved as a daughter of Winchester; 2 sisters, Terry Timberlake of Hunt, Texas and Tammy Costello of Winchester; and 3 grandchildren, Levi and Logan Craig and Nellie Joslin.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Grange Hall Cemetery near Winchester.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Health, c/o Oncology Department, https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20649/donations/new
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.