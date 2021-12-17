Ronald A. Davis, 87, of Romney, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, while under the care of Hospice.
Born Nov. 20, 1934 in Beckley, W.Va., he was the son of the late Kyle and Gladys (Blake) Davis. Besides his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Herman Davis and Delmer Davis; and by his sister, Noami McKinney.
Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edna L. Davis; his daughter, Donna L. Summerlin and husband Eddie of Romney; his grandchildren, Kristen L. Whetzel and husband Jason of Romney and Tiffany R. Thomas and husband Steve of Augusta; and by his great grandchildren, Lexus J. Whetzel, Myron K. Whetzel and Tucker A. Thomas.
From a very young age, Ron attended the West Virginia School for the Deaf. He lived there until he graduated in 1955 and only went home for holidays and summers. He played football, wrestled and learned a trade in the print shop. He loved his school and was proud that he went there making many fond memories along the way.
Upon graduation, Ron moved to Florida and worked as a glass cutter. He eventually moved back to West Virginia and started working at 2 newspapers. One in Pikeville, Ky. and the other in Clifton Forge, Va. During this time, Ron and Edna married (April of 1963) and his pride and joy, Donna, was born in 1967. Ron worked at those newspapers for several years before joining the union. It was at this time in 1971 he landed a job at the Washington Post in D.C. where he worked in the composing room and the family moved to Falls Church, Va.
In 1979 Ron found himself back in Romney and the family settled in a home in Sunrise. He commuted to D.C. for the last several years of his working career; retiring from the Washington Post after 33 years.
Though Ron was born in Beckley, he always considered Romney home because of the WVSD. He loved to hunt and fish, especially when he was in school and his dad and brothers would come visit and go with him. He liked to travel around and take the back roads just to see where he would end up. He was a collector of various things and loved taking pictures. Ron always had a camera with him. He loved gardening and was known to grow wonderful vegetables.
Ron was passionate about everything he did and it had to be done the right way. He was a proud man who loved life and his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from noon till 2 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Ron’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
