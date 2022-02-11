Anthony Eugene “Tony” Fields, 37, of Augusta, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Levels.
Tony was born on May 5, 1984, in Cumberland, Md., the son of Brenda Miller Bowman of Points, and the late Gary Eugene Fields. He worked in construction for Culver Design Build, Inc. in Augusta. Tony worked very hard at his trade, he was passionate and took great pride in every home he built. Tony enjoyed hunting and spent a lot of his free time practicing archery.
Tony loved his family and friends. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t have done for any of them. He never met a stranger, his big smile and laugh were contagious. He will be missed by so many.
Surviving with his mother is his son, Jacob Fields of Shanks; his girlfriend, Heather Barry of Augusta; his maternal grandfather, Bennie Miller; 2 brothers, Mike Fields of Springfield and Greg Fields of Points.
His brother, Jeff Fields passed a few days after Tony. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Poonsie and Charlotte Fields and his maternal grandmother, Pauline Miller.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Springfield Vol. Fire Department on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Dan Dennison and Lisa Fields. Family will receive friends at the fire department from 12 to 1 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.