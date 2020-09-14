Terry Lynn Murray, 70, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born January 31, 1950, in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Edgar D. Harbert, Sr. and Emma Lee Sanders.
Terry is survived by her daughter, Tamara Scott of California; her brother, Ed Harbert of Morgantown; and her 2 sisters, Mary Harbert and Connie McCormack, both of Rhode Island.
Terry was a proud graduate of West Virginia University, graduating with honors as an art major. Terry worked at Potomac State College before becoming an art teacher at Romney Middle School. She loved teaching art to her students. Her paintings and art work are admired and cherished by family and friends.
Terry was a creative, talented teacher who taught a true love and appreciation of art to her students. She will be missed greatly.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, for immediate family.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
