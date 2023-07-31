Kathleen V. Saville

Kathleen Virginia Saville, 91, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on Oct. 14, 1931, in Delray, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Wolfe and Goldie (Conard) Wolfe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Saville on March 7, 2007; and 4 brothers, Russell, Maurice, Bruce, and Roy Wolfe.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley O’Dell (Harold) of Augusta and Kathleen “Delores” Grapes (Kenny) of Slanesville; 6 grandchildren, Andrew O’Dell (Andrea), Ephram O’Dell (Johni), Natalie Snider (Mitch), Kevin P. Grapes (Sheila), Karla D. Carr (Stanley) and Kyle Robert Grapes; great-grandchildren, Danica, Novella, Jocelyn, Shaylee, Rosemary Kathleen, Drita, Gregory, Alexander and Shiloh Kathleen.
Kathleen was a member of the Augusta Church of Christ but attended Mt. Union Christian Church, Slanesville. She had taught Sunday School and VBS for many years. She worked at National Fruit and Shenandoah Apple plants, Winchester, Va., for 9 years each and as a house parent at the WVSDB, Romney. She was a member of North River/Delray Homemakers Club, Esther’s Circle, and volunteered at Genesis Hampshire Center for over 25 years. She was always there for everyone, showing kindness and love to anyone she could. She delivered countless meals and visited shut-ins and took care of her parents, brother, great-aunt and husband as their health failed. She was a great cook and baker and would have been a perfect host for a B&B. Kathleen was very proud of the fact that she got her GED the same year her daughter, Delores, graduated from high school.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Chris Bishop officiating. Interment will be in Augusta Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
