Charles A. “Chaz” Southerly, Jr., 27, of Pin Oak, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
Chaz was born on August 20, 1993, in Cumberland, Md., a son of Charles A. Southerly, and Melinda Pugh both of Pin Oak. He previously worked at Rubbermaid and was a 2013 graduate of Hampshire High School. Chaz loved to draw, his music, enjoyed being creative with wood and was a Batman enthusiast. Chaz’s smile would light up a room. He could always make you laugh and instantly be in a better mood. He loved his beautiful wife Brooke, his wonderful daughters, and his family.
Chaz married Brooke Eaton Southerly on November 12, 2015. Brooke passed on August 7, 2020.
Surviving with his parents are his children, Jaida Southerly, Aries Sargent, Charlee Shae Southerly and Hailey Iris Southerly; 2 sisters, Amanda Hall (Shane) of Champaign, Ill., Kim Lewis (Daniel) of Frostburg, Md.; 2 nieces, Makaya and Lillian; a nephew, Brock and his grandfather Larry E. Southerly, Sr.
A celebration of Chaz’s life will be privately held.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to help defray funeral cost by going to Chaz’s tribute wall and clicking on the “Donate Now” tab or by sending payment to the Southerly Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
