Betty Lou Whiteman, 80, of Purgitsville, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Burlington, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Herman Biser, Jr. and Arlena Audra (Fleming) Biser. She also was preceded in death by a son, William Gene Whiteman; a grandson, Zachery Whiteman; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Elizabeth Whiteman; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Lee (Martin) Whiteman and a brother-in-law, Charles Floyd "Butch" Parrill.
Mrs. Whiteman was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and was a 1958 graduate of Keyser High School. She was a long time member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, where she participated in the adult fellowship and in the church choir. She was an avid fan of Nascar racing and Nascar Nation and enjoyed watching and attending bull riding events.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, David W. Whiteman; her children, David Paul Whiteman and wife Christina of Cumberland, Karen Joy Borror-Kerns and husband David of Paw Paw, Sharon Lee Kesner of Romney and Kenneth Allen Whiteman of Cumberland; 5 grandchildren, Olyvia Shae Whiteman, Eric Andrew Borror, Krystal Leigh Kesner-Miller, Kaitlyn Luanne Kesner and Kelsey Lynette Kesner; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Allen Herman Biser and wife Wendy and 2 sisters, Mary Ann Parrill and Donna Kay Kessel and husband David, all of Burlington and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Robert Shrout, Jr. officiating. Friends will also be received at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.