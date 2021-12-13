Charlotte Lea Peters, 81, of Acworth, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Charlotte was born Dec. 29, 1939. Charlotte was married to her husband for 53 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very outgoing woman, who did not mind to share her opinions at all times. In her spare time, she enjoyed flowers, gardening and spending time outdoors. She also loved cooking and bringing her family and loved ones all together. Family was very important to Charlotte. She was a proud Navy wife and had the opportunity to travel and live in the states of Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie Mae and Harry Speelman; and son, Charles Chuck Jr.; and her 4 siblings.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Charlie Peters; her daughter, Melissa Shadow; her brother, Connie Speelman; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Shadow, Matthew (Denise) Shadow, and Nicole (Kenyan) Jackson; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Humphrey, Elizabeth Shadow, and Zoey and Nova Jackson.
A celebration of life was held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Winkenhofer Chapel, Kennesaw, Georgia.
Arrangements are being handled by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Georgia.
