Pamela A. Snyder

Pamela Ann Snyder, 56, of Romney, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
Pamela was the daughter of the late Kennis F. Snyder and Norma Gayle Stickland-Snyder. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Alma Lee Strickland of Hartford, Ala.
Pamela is survived by her 3 brothers, Kennis “Fred” Snyder II, Kyle Snyder and wife Kerri, and Steven A. Snyder, who was her caregiver. She is also survived by a nephew, Brian Malcolm; and a niece, Destiny Snyder-Bollman.
Pamela was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1985. Soon after high school, she moved to Alabama where she worked as a CNA at Wiregrass Nursing Home. She left the nursing home to become the primary caregiver for her grandmother and later for her mother. She then moved back to Romney where she became the caregiver for her father. Pamela lived her life to care for others. She often put the needs of others before her own. She had a special way of connecting with animals and loved her family and friends with her whole heart. If you were a friend of Pamela’s, you were also part of her family. Her kind spirit and smile will be missed deeply by those that had that privilege of knowing her.
Friends will be received at the Snyder Family Cemetery in Slanesville, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. with a graveside service immediately following at 1 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757 to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.
