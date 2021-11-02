Constance Ann “Connie” Ramsey, 70, of Maurertown, Va., died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the home of her brother in Wardensville.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your local SPCA.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.