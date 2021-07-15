William "Bill" Kilmer, 87, of Romney, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., surrounded by his family.
Born on Oct. 23, 1933, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Paul S. Kilmer and Annie Mary Sullivan Kilmer.
Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1954 -1956. He retired from Western Electric Co. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1101 of Romney, a member of the American Legion, Post 91, of Romney, where he held the office of Post Commander for 8 years, a member of The Cumberland Moose Lodge, and the AT&T Pioneers. He served on the committee for Hampshire Heritage Days for many years. He was a member of Hott’s Chapel Methodist Church in Kirby, for 40 years where he taught Sunday School, served as Chairman of Trustees, P.P.R. Committee and the Finance Committee. Most mornings he could be found hanging out with his friends at McDonald’s or at water aerobics class at the Wellness Center.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorotha Haines Bean Kilmer; and 2 sons, Brook and Keith Kilmer.
He is survived by 2 sons, Robert Kilmer and Kelly Kilmer; step-children, Diana Bean Langer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Doris Bean Fuqua of Catoosa, Okla., Scott Y. Bean and Clay C. Bean, both of Romney; sisters, Mary Eastridge of Tenn. and Gladys Thayer of Winchester, Va.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
