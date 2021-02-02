Calvin McClure Judy, Sr., 91, of Stephens City, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father and his loved ones Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Mr. Judy was born September 25, 1929, in Parsons, W.Va., the son of Jesse Howard and Tina Opal Judy of Romney. He was one of 14 children.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Jesse H. and Tina O. Judy; 1 son, Stephen Mark Judy of Augusta; 6 brothers, Robert L. Judy, Glise W. Judy, Kermit C. Judy, both of Wampam, Pa., Donald J. Judy, Sr., Jerry A. Judy all of Romney, and Melvin F. Judy of Chesterfield, Va. He is also preceded in death by 4 sisters, Josephine McBride of Levels, Twilla M. Lee, Shirley E. Hott and Jean Miller of Romney.
Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Romona Judy, of 56 years of an endearing marriage; 3 daughters, Vonda J. Naff (Jerry) of Boones Mill, Va., Shirl J. Anderson (Jim) of Stephens City, and Donna Judy-Pedro (David) of Oregon City, Ore.; 2 sons, Calvin M. Judy, Jr. and Sheldon L. Judy (Stephanie) both of Stephens City. Calvin has 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He also has many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Calvin is also survived by 2 brothers, Leon R. Judy of Slanesville and Richard D. Judy of Romney.
Calvin retired as a welder with Ashworth Brothers, Winchester, Va., after 30 years of service. Prior to working with Ashworth Brothers, he served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he worked for a contracting business and for Potomac Edison Electrical Co. in Romney.
Calvin enjoyed the many family outings attended by immediate family and multitudes of family members. Picnics were the best. He enjoyed playing horseshoes where he usually presided as the champion. He also loved tinkering in his garage, working on vehicles, and fixing items for himself and many neighbors and friends. Calvin was definitely a people person and would help as many as he could. Gardening was another love; naming his garden the “Truck Patch.” But his favorite love was playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly the love of his life along with his wife, Romona. His children and grandchildren kept him “young at heart.”
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, with Pastor Donald Judy, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Points.
Serving as pallbearers are Patrick Judy, Levi Judy, Jim Judy, Jerry Allan Judy, Calvin Judy, Jr. and Hunter Myers.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Calvin’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
