Jesse Charles Pownall, 73, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born July 10, 1947, in Romney, to the late Wilco A. and Dorothy L. Pownall. Jesse worked for Berryville Graphics and was an Army veteran that served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed grocery shopping, cooking, working around the house and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bea (Keesecker) Pownall; his children Scott Pownall, Angela Bean and her husband Brian, Brian Pownall, Letisha Twigg, Jessica Pownall, Kallee Pownall and Kelsea Pownall and her partner Angela; his stepson Dwayne Shade and his wife, Angel; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and brothers Barry Pownall and James Pownall.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Bobby, his sister Roxanna and brother Thomas, his step-mother Madeline E. Jefferies, as well as two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
For more information about a service announced later, please visit www.potomaccremation.com.
