Hazel Emery Poole was born May 19, 1926, in New Bedford, Massachusetts and died peacefully in her home on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Emery; a stepson, James Poole; 2 daughters and their husbands, Karen and Alan Riley and Kristin and Charles Willard; 3 step-daughters and their husbands, Nancy and Ray LaFrance, Carol and Bill Flack and Judy and John Economous. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Pierre Faber (1949) and Beatrice Williamson Faber (1966); her first husband, Edwin Gardiner Emery (1963), and her second husband, Stanley Dexter Poole (1998); 4 siblings and their spouses, Marion and Roy Wordell, George and Pearl Faber, Edna and Gunnar Erickson and Ruth Hall; daughter Kathleen Emery; stepson, Stanley Poole; and grandson, Timothy Riley.
Hazel graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1946 and pursued her career in Massachusetts, Minnesota, South Dakota, New York, West Virginia and Maryland. During the last phase of her career she became a Certified Professional in Quality Assurance and Utilization Review.
She married Edwin Gardiner Emery in 1947 and moved throughout the U.S. and Japan as he pursued his professional and military careers. While he was stationed in Japan, Hazel completed the Advanced Instructor's Course in the Kofu School of Ikebana (The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging). She also wrote and illustrated a book on Origami (The Japanese Art of Paper Folding). Her love of art also included drawing and painting. Her forte was using oil paint to create nautical scenes which she said were influenced by her childhood on the coast of Massachusetts.
Hazel became a widow with 4 children aged 9 to 13 in 1963. She was a very devoted mother and role model while maintaining a full-time job. Her faith has been a constant in her life.
She became reacquainted with an old high school friend, Stanley Poole, whom she married in 1975. She moved back to Massachusetts and thoroughly enjoyed life with him and his 5 children and grandchildren. In 1986 they retired and moved to West Virginia where they pursued their love of all aspects of nature and the company of their combined families.
After losing Stanley in 1998, Hazel devoted her life to her church, art, garden and her large family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 326 E. Main St. Romney, WV 26757.
A private memorial service will be held in St. Stephen's Church at a later date.
Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingston, RI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.