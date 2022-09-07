Steven Allen Corey, 64, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born Aug. 14, 1958, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late James Lee Corey and Dorothy Susan (Barnes) Corey of Romney. Besides his father, Steve is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Daniel Allen Corey and Gregg Joseph Corey.
Along with his mother, Steve is survived by his sister, Sheryl (Corey) Pennington of Harrison, OH; his brother, David Michael Corey; his special nieces and nephews, Jamey Corey, Eric Fleet, Sarah Corey, Ryan Corey, Noah Corey, Hanna Corey and Josh Corey. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Steve loved visiting with his friends and relatives and talking about football, camping, and history. He often spoke about Harrison Assembly of God Church camp which he attended when he was younger. He worked several different jobs and liked to cook and paint. Steve loved to play basketball, shoot pool with his brother Danny, and during his years attending Indiana Elementary School, he played the trombone. Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services for Steve were held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Romney Assembly of God Church with Dennis Morris officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
