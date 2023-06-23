Patricia L. (Spurling) Doman

Patricia Louise (Spurling) Doman, 72, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at UPMC Altoona, Pa.
Born on Nov. 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Bernice P. Spurling. She was also preceded in death by first husband, Alvin Lee Didawick; her sister, Nancy Bise; and her son, Richard Randall Didawick.
Patricia graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1968 and earned her degree in Nursing from Mineral County Vocational Technical Center. She retired from Heartland of Keyser after 34 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She was an avid Mountaineer fan and entered the gates of Heaven on West Virginia Day. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Earl E. Doman; her children, Michael Didawick and fiancée Michelle Evans of Ft. Ashby, Tammy Mulledy and husband Jesse of Romney, Tina Evans of Ft. Ashby, and Aaron E. Doman and wife Misty of Romney; brother, David Spurling; and her sister, Gay James. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving family members and her special beloved pets, Scruffy and Kitty Kitty.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Markwood Funeral Home, P.O. Box 912, Keyser, WV 26726, to help defray funeral expenses.
In respecting Patricia wishes, her body was cremated and there will be no public service. A private family inurnment and committal service will be held in Conser Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
