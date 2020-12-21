Carolyn A. Bowman, 74, of Shanks, departed this life into the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on September 21, 1946, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Vaught and Maxine Haslacker Creech. She was raised by her grandparents, Charles and Bertie Mayhew Haslacker.
Carolyn retied from Hampshire County Board of Education, was a member of Mountain View Assembly of God, Capon Bridge, and a member and current president of Romney Lions Club. She was very involved and active in many clubs in the area and volunteered in numerous activities. When her children were growing up, she was extremely involved in the Jersey Mountain Workers 4-H Club. She was a generous lady and put everyone else before herself and cared for many people throughout her beautiful life. Those who knew her were blessed by her generosity and she will be greatly missed. She left us at her favorite time of year but is now celebrating with The King.
Along with her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Dale Belt, Harold Belt and Wayne Vaught.
Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Gary Bowman whom she married on March 18, 1964. Along with her husband, she is survived by 3 children, Brent Bowman, Amelia Bowman, both of Romney and Trudy Gyovai and husband Tim of Lakeland, Tenn.; 2 brothers, Melvin Belt (Linda) of Winchester, Va. and Glen Creech (Laura) of Woodstock, Va.; 6 grandchildren, Clinton Bowman, Nathan Bowman, Joshua Gyovai, Allison Gyovai, Nicole Bowman and Noelle Bowman; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters-in-laws, Katie Belt, Marie Belt and Sherrill Vaught.
A private graveside service is planned.
A memorial and celebration of this amazing woman’s life will be at a date to be determined in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, we have chosen two of Carolyn’s organizations that she was passionate about and loved. Donations can be sent in her memory to one of the following: Gerald Mayhan Ministries, P.O. Box 905, Dumfries, VA 22026 or Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc., 120 Hope Lane, Burlington, WV 26710.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.