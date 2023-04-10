Vicki A. Haines (Brown)

Vicki Ann Haines (Brown), 72, formerly of Slanesville, joined her husband, Carl, of almost 50 years, in Heaven on Dec. 6, 2022.
Vicki was born on Nov. 11, 1950, in Springfield. Vicki spent her childhood and teen years in Dundalk, Md. On Memorial Day weekend in 1971, she met Carl Haines on a blind date. They wed nine months later in March 1972, going on to have 2 daughters, Jessica and Stephanie.
Vicki retired as a cook for Hampshire County Schools in 2013. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Vicki spent many hours volunteering as a member of Hope Christian Church in Augusta and with the local Ruritans. She enjoyed spending time cooking favorite dishes for her family, like macaroni and cheese, lasagna and chicken casserole, eating good food, especially real mashed potatoes and crab cakes, as well as traveling as much as possible.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lee Brown and Marylee Brown; and her brothers, Douglas Brown and Ronald Brown, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Mathai (George) and Stephanie Smith (Tom); her granddaughter Kennedy Brewer; grandson Maddox Smith; and two step-grandchildren Maya Mathai and Evin Mathai. In addition, she is survived by two brothers, Roger Brown and Owen “Gordy” Brown of Baltimore, Md.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hope Christian Church with Pastor David Bradfield officiating.
Vicki felt spending time with family was very important and in lieu of flowers, her family would like you to spend those funds on a tank of gas and go see the ones you hold near and dear. Enjoy your time with them, pray together, share a meal or whatever brings your family joy. Just appreciate the time you have and don’t put off spending it with ones you love.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
