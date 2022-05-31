Richard Lee “Dick” Glendening, 74, of Capon Bridge, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home.
Dick was born on July 23, 1947, in Morton, Ill., a son of the late Evern G. and Betty Lee Manker Glendening. He worked as a welder for a waste management company. Dick loved to hunt, fish, raise his chickens and watch old westerns.
Surviving is his lifelong companion Catherin Walther of Capon Bridge; a son, Richard L. “Rick” Glendening, Jr. of Brainerd, Minn.; 3 daughters, Tina Lewandowski, Kathleen Walther and Nicole Glendening all of Brainerd, Minn.; a brother, Jerry Glendening of Merrifield, Minn.; 2 sisters, Cinda Johnston of Alberton, Mont. and Kandy Knauer of Cologne, Minn.; and 8 grandchildren.
Dick is preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Mee.
A private celebration of Dick’s life is being planned.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
