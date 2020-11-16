Brian Allen Johnson, 46, of Romney died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
Brian was born on Aug. 4, 1974, in Winchester, a son of Laura E. Lambert Johnson of Inwood and Roger Lee Johnson Sr. He worked as a mechanic with his brother at the Johnson’s Auto Repair and Service in Augusta. Brian had a love of cars, especially Ford Mustangs, car shows and the Washington Redskins.
Brian married Amy Oster Johnson on Aug. 30, 2008, at the Paw Paw Tunnel.
Surviving with his wife and mother are 5 sons: Ryan Johnson, Dakota Raymond and Montana Raymond, all of Augusta, Randy Oster of Romney and Davey Oster of Augusta; 2 daughters: Mercedes Waye of Augusta and Honey Hayes of Romney; 2 brothers: Roger L. Johnson Jr. of Inwood and Kenny W. Johnson (Diana) of Cross Lanes; a niece: Felicia Agnew (Thomas); 2 nephews: David and Zack Spencer; a lifelong friend, Teri Raymond; and 10 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends to celebrate Brian’s life at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to help defray funeral cost by going to Brian’s tribute wall and clicking on the “Donate Now” tab or to the Johnson Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Brian’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.