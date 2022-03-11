Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Snow will taper off during the morning, leading to blustery and cloudy conditions during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.