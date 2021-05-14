Robert Harold “Robbie” McNiel, Sr., 70, of Slanesville, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence.
Born May 11, 1950, in Arlington County, Va., Robbie was the son of the late Harold Clay McNiel and Elsie Louise (Parkey) McNiel.
Robbie is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan F. Baker of Slanesville; his sons, Robert H. McNiel, Jr. of Bluemont, Va. and Daniel A. McNiel and wife Amy of Ashburn, Va.; the mother of his children, Jill S. McNiel and her mother, Ruth “Tilly” Wratchford; his grandsons, Clayton McNiel and Wyatt McNiel; his granddaughters, Brookelynn McNiel and Adelynn McNiel. He is also survived by his sister, RoseMary M. Haines of Oakton, Va.; and many sisters and brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robbie worked as a Track Loader Operator (specifically a CAT 955 L) for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and farming and loved the mountains and it is only fitting for him to be buried there.
Graveside services for Robbie will be conducted on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery (685 West Main St.) in Romney, with Pastor Dave Omps officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Robbie’s memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
