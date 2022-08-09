Benny Justin Lease, 61, of Romney, died on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Benny was born on Jan. 8, 1961, in Romney, the son of the late Sherman and Sylvia Fultz Lease. He worked for Hampshire County Lawn Doctor and enjoyed helping others when able.
Benny enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and was an overseer of the Trough Improvement Company Stewart's Hunting Club near Romney but was most known for his 2 famous sayings "yep yep" and "Get er done Petey."
He is survived by his sister Lisa Lease of Romney; a brother, Theodore Webster (Heather); his caregiver, Jackie Simmons and his wife Jessica and their children, Ethan, Connor and Jill.
Services for Benney will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
